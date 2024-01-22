Saif Ali Khan hospitalised
By ANI | Published: January 22, 2024 04:30 PM2024-01-22T16:30:59+5:302024-01-22T16:35:06+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Actor Saif Ali Khan is not well.
As per a source, the 'Hum Tum' star has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Reportedly, Saif suffered a fracture. However, an official update regarding Saif's health is awaited.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in the Pan-India film 'Devara' alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor.
The makers of Devara recently released the teaser in which NTR Jr was seen in a ruthless avatar. The teaser begun by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roared as Devara in a different avatar.
The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.
