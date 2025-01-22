Saif Ali Khan Hugs Auto-Rickshaw Driver Bhajan Singh Rana Who Drove Him to Lilavati Hospital on Attack Night

Saif Ali Khan met the auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana who drove him to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai following the knife attack on January 16 night. The meeting between Bollywood actor and Rana was marked by gratitude has the both hugged each other during the meeting at actor's residence.

According to the media reports, Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore personal thanked and blessed Rana for his help. Saif and Rana meeting last for 5 to 6 minutes in which actor expressed his appreciation.

In an interview with the news agency IANS, auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana said, "...They gave a time of 3:30 PM, I said okay, and I will reach. I was a little late, about 4-5 minutes, and then we met. As we were moving around inside, his family was there too.

"They were all worried, but everything went well. His mother and children were there, and I was treated with respect.. I was invited today, which felt really good," he added.

"There was nothing special, it was just a normal meeting. I told him, 'Just get well soon, I had prayed for you earlier, and I will continue to pray," he concluded.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked and stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence. Following the assault, he was quickly taken to Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw at around 2:30 am, where he underwent two surgical procedures. The Mumbai Police apprehended the attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, in Thane.