Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor celebrate Taimur's birthday with sporty bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : Birthdays call for celebrations with loved ones, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan went all out to make their son Taimur's special day memorable. On Friday, the dotting parents sporty-themed birthday bash for their firstborn, Taimur.

Several videos surfaced online in which Kareena and Saif can be seen engaging in fun games with Taimur and his friends, adding a lively touch to the festivities.

A while ago, a slew of B-towners including Taimur's "bua" Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemma was spotted arriving at Kareena and Saif's house. They looked extremely excited to celebrate the birthday of Taimur, who is fondly called "Tim" by his loved ones.

Soha also took to Instagram and penned an adorable birthday wish for Taimur on behalf of her daughter Inaaya. She also dropped a video, showcasing the adorable bond shared between the cousins.

"From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle we have come a long way - here's to a lifetime of family, food and prezzies !! Happy Birthday Tim bhai," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDyuJbMCJpu/?hl=en

Filmmaker Karan Johar's kids were also spotted at the bash.

Meanwhile, several clips of Taimur from his school's annual day function have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, Kareena can be seen beaming with joy and recording Taimur's performance on her phone.

In September, during a press interaction, the 'Jab We Met' actor got candid about her personal and professional lives, revealing a cute anecdote involving her kids.

When asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her, the actress gave an interesting response.

She said, "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure someday the minute I can take him away from football."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. In addition, on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

