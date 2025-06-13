Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan visit Karisma Kapoor's residence after Sunjay Kapur's death; offer condolences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan reached Karisma Kapoor's residence late Thursday night, hours after the actress's ex-husband and Chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in England at the age of 53.

Karisma Kapoor, who is currently in Mumbai, was visited by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan to console her for the death of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.

Kareena, who looked visibly distressed, hid her face to avoid being papped. Saif accompanied her, and the couple offered support to Karisma in these distressing times.

According to the visuals, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted arriving at Karisma Kapoor's residence late Thursday night.

Sunjay was actor Karisma Kapoor's former husband. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011.

In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev.

Actor and friend of Sunjay Kapur, Suhel Seth, confirmed the demise of Sunjay Kapur toon Thursday, saying that the industrialist died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England.

Suhel also shared this unfortunate news on his X handle.

"Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar...Om Shanti," he posted.

On Friday, Sona Comstar also confirmed the demise of Sunjay Kapur by sharing a long, long tribute post for the late Chairman on their X handle.

The automotive company wrote, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Mr. Sunjay J Kapur, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53."

They further called him a "visionary leader" who played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company.

Sona Comstar wrote, "A visionary leader, Mr. Kapur played a pivotal role in shaping Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology company built on innovation, sustainability, and purpose. His passion, foresight, and relentless commitment to excellence inspired everyone who had the privilege of working with him."

https://x.com/sonacomstar/status/1933348046839919099

Just a few hours before his demise, Sunjay had expressed grief over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which took place on Thursday.

"Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash," Sunjay's last post on X read.

https://x.com/sunjaykapur/status/1933127523648307353

Many netizens expressed shock in the comment section.

