Saif Ali Khan, Kareena kapoor spotted outside their Bandra home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted outside their house in Bandra on Saturday. The couple, who are always admired by fans for their effortless fashion, looked happy as they stepped out of their car.

Saif kept things simple in a casual t-shirt and pants, while Kareena stunned in a beautiful all-white maxi dress.

True to her cheerful nature, Bebo was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi before heading inside.

On the work front, Saif is currently seen in Devara: Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The film reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Bebo, on the other hand, has been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.

'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theaters on September 13.The mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Looking ahead, she is set to star in 'Singham Again', an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, slated for release in November.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor