Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor step out together for the first time since the attack controversy

Mumbai, Jan 26 Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor step out together for the first time since the horrific stabbing incident. While the 'Omkara' actor opted for a blue T-shirt and matching denim, Kareena Kapoor went for a gray sweatshirt, black baggy trousers, and a sports cap.

The couple was seen stepping out amidst high security. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have reportedly been provided temporary police protection following the incident.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi recently took to the stories section of her Insta handle and penned a note updating the netizens about her brother's health. Thanking the fans for their concern, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Relaxed after a long week! So moved by the kind concern from so many people who checked in to know how I am, from all across the world, and wishing bhai a speedy recovery and the family love and strength, with their support. Blessed n grateful. Thank You."

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in the wee hours of 16th January 2025 at his Bandra residence during an attempted robbery.

Meanwhile, the Association of Medical Consultants Mumbai wrote to The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) pointing fingers at the quick approval of claims. Health insurance expert, Nikhil Jha took to his X, (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the letter sent by the Medical Consultants Mumbai.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site, “The normal process is to ask for an FIR copy in medicolegal cases. The insurance company waived off this requirement and immediately approved the cashless request for Rs 25 lacs. The final bill apparently Rs 36 lacs which was also approved. The surgery and stay for 4 days does not justify the huge bill and the prompt approval”.

He added, “If this was any normal person The company would have applied reasonable and customary charges and not paid the claim IRDAI should answer why Niva Bupa gave preferential treatment to a celebrity and made it hard for normal people to get a claim?”.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have already arrested the suspect identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir.

