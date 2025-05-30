Saif Ali Khan on Balancing Worklife, Fatherhood and Family: Success Is Being Able to Say No To Work and Yes To Family

Saif Ali Khan’s versatility isn’t just limited to screen roles. Off-screen, he balances an equally demanding set of characters: father, husband, professional, son — and wears each of them with quiet grace. Recently, while speaking at the Arab Media Summit, Saif opened up about what success truly looks like to him: being present. In an industry that celebrates the non-stop hustle, Saif’s idea of success is refreshingly different — one rooted in stillness, routine, and choosing family over frenzy.

He spoke about the moments that matter — the everyday ones that rarely make headlines but define who we are when the cameras stop rolling. Coming home before his children fall asleep. Taking time off during school holidays. Calling both his mother and his kids, because that’s what this chapter of life demands. “I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That’s not success. Success is being able to say, ‘No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.’” “We get four holidays a year, and when my kids are on break, I don’t work. That time is sacred.”

Reflecting on this phase of life, Saif said, “I’m at that crazy age where I have to call both my mom and my children. You think it’s just your parents you have to check on — then you realise it’s both.” But more than just being there, Saif spoke about the importance of showing up in the little ways. The kind that don’t get documented, but hold everything together. “Working is important, yes. But so is cooking pasta together, having a meal, and focusing on the kids. That’s the real glue of life.” His perspective is clear and grounded. Real success lies not in the spotlight but in the quiet moments. At the dinner table. On school breaks. In choosing time over attention.

“Success and privilege, for me, is being able to say no to work and yes to time with my family.” On the work front, Saif has an exciting slate ahead. He will be seen in the high-octane action thriller Race 4, a biopic in collaboration with director Rahul Dholakia, an untitled project with Priyadarshan, and a social thriller with Hansal Mehta. Known for picking layered, genre-defining roles, Saif continues to shape a career that is both evolved and intentional — on and off the screen.