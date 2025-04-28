Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About Working on the OTT Space: “Being in Front of the Camera Is a Privilege”

Actor Saif Ali Khan has never shied away from experimenting with his craft. Having been around for decades, Saif has successfully dabbled on to various platforms. Showcasing the spirit of a true blue artist in the most objective manner Saif Ali Khan never saw the platforms differently. Recently Saif opened up about that the different platforms helped Saif evolve as an actor too.

He said, "There were one or two people who asked my manager if I was doing TV now. There is nothing against TV; it’s a great medium. But I don’t think the Netflix Series is like TV at all, there are differences. Being in front of the camera is a privilege; the older I get, the more I understand that. You have to be great, and try and be very good at everything, also respect the platform you are on. There is so much amazing stuff out there, and there are so many amazing actors doing fantastic work. I don’t think I differentiate between a big movie or a small movie anymore; it's just an opportunity to give a shot, and that has to be 100 percent commitment."Saif has truly excelled in the web space, his Sacred Games has been much loved. Now he is all set to win hearts with Jewel Thief that releases on Netflix India on 25th April 2025.