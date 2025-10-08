Saif Ali Khan recalls his attacker had two knives during the fateful night

Mumbai, Oct 8 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who recently graced the streaming chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, recollected the stabbing incident when he was critically injured at his Bandra home earlier this year.

During the show, the actor shared that the intruder, who entered his house late at night, had 2 knives, and went into a reckless mode when the actor fought with him to save his family.

Recounting the harrowing stabbing incident when he fought off an intruder in Jeh’s room, Saif said in the show, “I barged into Jeh’s room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I jumped on him and we started fighting. And then, he went mad. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me. Taimur looked at me upstairs, and he said, ‘Oh, my God! Are you going to die?’ And I said, no, I don’t think so. But I’ve got a pain in the back. I’m not going to die, I’m fine”.

During the show, Twinkle also shared why she didn’t want to do a film with her husband, Akshay Kumar, as she said, “We actually met because of my dad (the late Rajesh Khanna). My dad had an old producer friend’. He said, ‘You have to work in this movie because I have given my word’”.

She added, “I didn’t want to work with him at that point, but I did”. Hinting at how he had a rough time in his career with back-to-back flops, “He was going through a bad phase, and I was being snobby”. Saif Ali Khan joined in with his cheeky one-liner on Akshay’s situation. He said, “You’ve always given some flops and then super hits, so who cares?”

Akshay then recalled Twinkle’s meticulous approach to their marriage and reveals, “Aadmi jab shaadi karta hai toh do kundliyaan milata hai. She didn’t believe in that. You know what she did? She checked if my father had any kind of disease, she’s checked all the genetic and DNA background till my mamas, chachas and chachis. And then, and only then, she decided that okay, I can marry him”.

Elsewhere in the show, Saif spoke about his early days of romance with Kareena Kapoor during the filming of ‘Tashan’. He shared, “When I went to Ladakh, we used to go for these long walks, and she’d ask me a lot of questions, which were kind of a test meets interview. Like, what is your view on love? This kind of went on for a while. It was very old-fashioned”.

‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ streams on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor