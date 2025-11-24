Saif Ali Khan Reunites with Akshay Kumar After 17 Years for Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan: Actor Begins Shoot

Actor Saif Ali Khan has showed a varied range of characters in his filmography. And whenever the actor donned a challenging avatar he has only left the audiences thrilled. Interestingly his first collaboration with Priyadarshan in Haiwaan is also an interesting role. Recently, Saif Ali Khan was spotted shooting for the film in Alibaug and he looked impressively intense .

Donning a traditional look, Saif carries just the right amount of intensity and authority his role in Haiwaan requires. Gone are the light-hearted vibes we’ve seen the duo in before. Saif is looking effortlessly intense and captivating in a role made for him, while Akshay comes in as a formidable force. The photos are just a sneak peek in this edge-of-your-seat thriller which is going to keep you guessing till the very end. And with that effortlessly cool attitude, Saif is ready to literally kill it!

What makes Haiwaan special is many stalwarts joining forces. Saif is teaming up with the legendary Priyadarshan for the first time and he is also reuniting with Akshay Kumar after 17 years. As exciting this sounds, its going to be bigger than anyone can expect.