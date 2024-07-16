Saif Ali Khan Shares BTS Photos From The Sets Of His New Commercial With Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most charming actors in Bollywood. To top that he is also amongst the top contenders of hottest celebrity Dads in Bollywood. And now his latest AD with daughter Sara Ali Khan only reinstates the fact that Saif is aging in reverse. Throughout his latest tourism AD, Saif is not just seen looking very suave and dapper, he also looks quite young, making it difficult to say, that it is a father-daughter pair one sees in the AD.

The AD starts with Saif and Sara's vacation in Dubai, where they are clicking pictures and driving through the desert, and it only gets better. Not only that, the actor through and through spills a charm that makes it difficult to look beyond him. On the film front, Saif is all set to star in Devara Part 1 with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

