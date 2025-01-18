Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor shifted to general ward, Kareena records statement

Mumbai, Jan 18 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who has been recuperating well at the Lilavati Hospital, has been shifted to a suite as his condition got better on Friday.

The actor was attacked at his Bandra home by an intruder, who climbed up a flight of stairs and sneaked into the Pataudi home in Sharan Satguru building in Bandra area of Mumbai

The assailant who demanded Rs 1 crore, as per the house help, who was present at the scene, and also sustained injuries from the knife wielded by the intruder.

The actor is speculated to be discharged on January 21 if the documents are to be believed. Meanwhile, the actor's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, recorded her statement with the Mumbai police of Friday.

On the police side of things, the accused has been allegedly detained for questioning as he was caught shortly after the police release a CCTV footage capturing his face.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

