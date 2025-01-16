Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Housemaid reveals 1 crore angle to police

Mumbai, Jan 16 Saif Ali Khan is currently in the Lilavati hospital after being stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery. In the FIR lodged at the Bandra Police Station, the caretaker who works at the actor's house revealed some chilling details about the incident to the police.

She revealed that she heard some noises around 2 o'clock in the night, when she went to check, a man came out of the bathroom and started going towards Jeh's bed. As she went to pick up Jeh, he ran towards her with something like wood. When she asked him "what do you want" he replied, "I need money". When asked how much, he said, "one crore".

Hearing the noises, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor came running together. He attacked the 'Omkara' actor with a wooden object and a hexa blade. Saif Ali Khan suffered injuries on the back of his neck, near the right shoulder, left side of the back, and near the wrist and elbow of the left hand. He was even bleeding.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has been doing rounds on social media where the attacker is caught running away from the staircase following the incident.

Saif Ali Khan even underwent surgery at the Lilavati hospital. Doctor Nitin Dange, who was part of the team revealed, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well”.

Several members from the film fraternity including Sanjay Dutt, Malaika, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan visited the Lilavati Hospital to check up on the actor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor