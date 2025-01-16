Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena’s team requests to not speculate any further

Mumbai, Jan 16 Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team has issued a statement and have requested fans and media to be patient and not speculate any further as the police are already doing their due investigations on Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case.

A statement issued by the actress’s team, said: “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night.”

“Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

As per sources, Kareena and their children were at home when the incident took place.

Saif’s team too had issued a statement, which read: “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter.

A source claimed that Saif fought with the thief without a weapon to protect his family. This happened in the middle of the night. He fought tough and saved from family being harmed and he got injured in the process. While the guy had a weapon... Saif had nothing.

The actor had “six stabs” out of which “two are deep”, said the doctor from Lilavati Hospital.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that Saif was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3: 30 am.

Uttamani said that Saif has six stabs and two are deep.

“This one is close to the spine.He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain anaesthetiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi,” said Uttamani.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday detained three people working in Saif's house following an attack on him at his residence. The three were taken to the police station where they were being interrogated.

Saif was allegedly stabbed by an intruder, who barged in his Mumbai house. The incident took place around 4.00 a.m. The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Police have started the investigation and an FIR against an intruder has been lodged at the Bandra Police Station.

An intruder sneaked into Saif's house while he was sleeping with his family, according to police. A scuffle broke out between the actor and the intruder after he attempted to barge in, police confirmed. Later, the intruder allegedly attacked the actor six times and fled the crime scene.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor