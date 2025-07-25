Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police opposes attacker's bail plea

Mumbai, July 25 The Mumbai Police have opposed the bail application of Bangladeshi national identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam, who allegedly stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence in January this year.

The police claimed that they have solid evidence against the accused and have hence appealed to the court not to grant him bail. The police informed the court that the knife used in the attack and the pieces recovered from the accused are the same.

Referring to the forensic science laboratory report, the police reiterated their claim that the knife fragments found near the actor's spine during the attack and a piece of knife found at the scene match the weapon recovered from the accused.

In their written response to the accused's petition, the police stated that these three pieces belonged to the same knife that was used to attack Saif.

The police informed in their response that, being a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in India, if granted bail, the accused is likely to flee the country and not appear in court during the trial.

The police argued that the crime committed by the accused is 'of a very serious nature and there is solid evidence against him.'

The accused had filed a bail application, claiming that the case against him is a 'fabricated story.'

He said in a statement, “The present FIR is nothing but a fictitious story of the complainant. Hence, the accused is seeking bail”.

The bail plea filed through advocate Vipul Dushing claims that the accused is innocent and has no previous criminal record.

The plea also mentioned that crucial evidence, such as CCTV footage and call records, is already with the prosecution, and there is no threat of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.

The accused is presently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

The investigation into the stabbing incident is heading towards a conclusion, with only the charge sheet remaining to be filed.

The next hearing on the bail application is scheduled for August 1.

