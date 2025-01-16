Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Sharmila Tagore visits son at Lilavati hospital

Mumbai, Jan 16 Saif Ali Khan's mother and yesteryear diva Sharmila Tagore recently visited her son at the Lilavati hospital. The 'Race' actor was recently stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery. He sustained some major injuries on the back of his neck, near the right shoulder, left side of the back, and near the wrist and elbow of the left hand.

Before Sharmila Tagore, others including Sanjay Dutt, Malaika, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan also checked up on Saif Ali Khan at the Lilavati Hospital.

CCTV footage capturing the attacker recently surfaced on social media. The attacker is caught running away from the staircase of the 6th floor following the incident.

An FIR was lodged at the Bandra Police Station. The caretaker who works at the actor's house revealed that the attacker demanded 1 crore during the robbery. It was further revealed that Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a wooden object and a hexa blade.

Saif Ali Khan recently underwent surgery at the Lilavati hospital for his injuries. However, he is reported to be stable now. Doctor Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgery stated, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well”.

Saif Ali Khan was taken to the Lilavati Hospital by a member of his domestic staff. A source was quoted saying, “Neither Ibrahim nor Taimur. House help took the actor to hospital in an auto-rickshaw”.

The entire incident has raised questions about the security standards in Mumbai.

