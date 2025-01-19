Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Sister Soha Ali Khan says "... he is recovering well "

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. His sister Soha Ali Khan said that he is "recovering well"

While speaking to the media during an event, she said, "We are happy that he is recovering well and we are very thankful and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes."

The attack occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft. Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

The Mumbai Police on Sunday morning confirmed that the person arrested for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Further, according to the police, the accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

The accused Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad was sent to five-day police custody by Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday.

The attack was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM on January 16.

The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

During a press conference earlier today, the Mumbai Police stated that there was preliminary evidence suggesting the accused is a Bangladeshi national. "He does not have valid Indian documents. Some items seized indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national," said Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 9.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful. While the actor is now "out of danger," medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.

