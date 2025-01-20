Saif Ali Khan stabbing: CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon condemns 'brutal attack' on the actor

Mumbai, Jan 20 Actress Poonam Dhillon, who is also the President of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes' Association), has condemned the "brutal attack" on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture of the actor alongside her picture. She also penned a long note in the caption, calling for greater security and the safety of the artist community.

She wrote, "The brutal attack by an intruder on Saif Ali Khan at his place of residence in the wee hours a few days ago has sent 'shock waves' in our society and in particular, the actor's community. I personally had a theft at my home & all this brings our attention more vividly on security."

She further mentioned, "I urge all my friends and colleagues to be very very cautious when we let in any workers into our home ... be it painters, plumbers, electricians or new home staff . AADHAR CARD, Photo taken before they enter the home is very important. Saif has been a CINTAA member for a very long time and as CINTAA PRESIDENT, I seriously condemn such horrific acts that endanger us and our family. We are confident that our most efficient police force will soon nab the culprit. I wish Saif a very speedy recovery."

Saif was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 a.m. when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh's room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

