Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Kareena Kapoor Khan issues statement after a challenging day

Mumbai, Jan 16 Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has issued an official statement after her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked early on Thursday.

The actress, who shares Taimur and Jeh with Saif, took to her Instagram, and penned a note in which she asked the media to not relentlessly pursue the family as it will put them on a greater risk thereby compromising with their security.

She wrote, "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family".

She further mentioned, "I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time".

Saif was reportedly attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

At the time of the incident, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room.

He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the culprit.

