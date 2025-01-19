Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Recovery of accused's clothes could lead to major breakthrough

Mumbai, Jan 19 The Mumbai police could reach a major breakthrough in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case if the clothes of the accused are recovered. The culprit, who was reportedly arrested by the cops, and was taken for medical examination, has hidden his clothes which he wore at the time of assault.

The alleged accused was then presented in front of the Bandra court on Sunday, and appears to be a Bangladesh national, who entered India illegally through the porous eastern border of the country.

The accused entered Saif’s residence despite being aware of the high level of security, the Mumbai police said that it means the accused made a thorough planning. The knife recovered from Saif’s body was broken into three pieces out of which two have been recovered with Mumbai police tracing the missing piece.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

At the time of incident, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping.

Later the actor’s team issued an official statement saying that the actor is stable and is out of danger now. He is being monitored by a team of medical professionals as he sets out on the path of recovery.

