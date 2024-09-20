Saif Ali Khan steps out for lunch date with daughter Sara, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan on Friday afternoon stepped out in the city for a lunch date.

Both looked their best in casuals. While Sara opted for a white crop top with a pair of blue jeans, her dad was seen dressed in a fitted grey t-shirt and blue denims.

Before entering the restaurant, Saif and Saif happily greeted the paps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif is gearing up for the release of his Telugu debut 'Devara: Part 1'. The film will be out in theatres on September 27.

Recently, at the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, Saif shared his experience working on his first Telugu film.

"I remember my first shot speaking Telugu, and I had a bit of sweat running down my back. I felt nervous in a very different way. I come from the same country, but our states are different from one another. Going down there was a totally different experience," he said.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' also stars NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

NTR Jr also expressed his excitement about the film's release.

He said, "I am very nervous because this is my next film post 'RRR'. Moreover, 'RRR' was with my co-actor Ram Charan but this is my solo release after six years so there is a lot of nervousness which is building but very happy to launch the trailer of 'Devara' in the city of Mumbai because the experience we had while promoting 'RRR' was just surreal. The acceptance of the North has shocked us all. I hope it's repeated with 'Devara'."

Speaking of Sara's upcoming projects, she will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in 'Metro...In Dino', which is directed by Anurag Basu.

The anthology film also features Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.

'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

Sara is also set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming action-comedy. The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

