Saif Ali Khan Talks About His Relations With the Paparazzi: “They Are Not Very Intrusive, They Understand and Are Quite Polite”

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been celebrated for his amazing performances on the silverscreen. Just like people love his craft, they also adore his amazing sense of humor. Recently, when Saif attended India Today's conclave, where he explained his relationship with the paparazzi in India. While he discussing an incident with paparazzi, Saif Ali Khan appreciated the shutterbugs for their amazing qualities. He said, "They are not very intrusive. They understand and are quite polite.

When you tell them to give you a break, they do that. When they chase a kid who is in a car, it gets a little frightening. It goes part and parcel of what we do. It is not like America or England, where they really do publish an embarrassing photo of you. That is the whole point of the paparazzi, to post an embarrassing photo. But these guys don't do that. India is very special."

When he was asked if the paparazzi were actually paid by the celebs, Saif added, "Some times celebs invite paparazzi, some of them pay them, but most of us in my family have never paid the paparazzi. They have a rate card where certain people get paid a certain amount, and one of my children is very high up on that card."On the film front, Saif Ali Khan’s Devara: Part 1 releases this today. Saif's avatar in the film's trailer has been quite lauded.