Saif Ali Khan turns 55: Bebo calls him "our lion" in adorable post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 : Bollywood's very own Nawab, Saif Ali Khan, is celebrating his 55th birthday today, and his family has made sure to shower him with all the love and affection.

His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, marked the occasion with an adorable post that celebrated both her "darling" husband and the "lion" she sees in him.

Sharing a picture of a lion in the wild, Bebo wrote on Instagram, "To Our Lion. Happy birthday, darling husband."

Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan, also shared a deeply personal memory while wishing her brother.

In her post, she wrote, "There are some moments etched in your memory forever. This was 30 minutes before I was about to make one of the most momentous decisions of my life. You arrived early, and we shared papaya together. You have always given me sound advice, and it has stood me in good stead."

She continued, "I really don't think there is anyone else like you, and I am fortunate to have you in my corner. The best years, as you keep reminding me, are yet to come - so here's to a future that's brilliant, bold, and bright. Now I must call you, since you're not on Instagram and won't read this!"

Their sister, Saba Pataudi, also posted a loving note, recalling the many occasions they have spent together.

Saba took to her Instagram to post a black and white childhood picture along with a caption that read, "And gradually turning into the protective kind brother and talented hardworking man and father of 4 beautiful children Mahsha'Allah I couldn't be MORE Proud! Spending SO many special Moments together...Eid Diwali Birthday and more....

Here's wishing you a HAPPY, safe, and wonderful birthday! Hope to see you soon with lots of love n luck , today n always.

Saif Ali Khan, who married Kareena in 2012, has enjoyed a long and successful journey in Bollywood, from iconic films of the 1990s to strong contemporary performances. He was recently seen in 'Jewel Thief' and is set to reunite with Akshay Kumar after 17 years in the upcoming thriller 'Haiwaan.' Akshay and Saif last worked together in the 2008 movie 'Tashan.'

