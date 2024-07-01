Saif Ali Khan turns photographer for wife Kareena Kapoor as she enjoys peaceful evening in London

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : Actor Kareena Kapoor, currently vacationing in London, shared a glimpse of her getaway through her beau Saif Ali Khan's lens.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture of herself enjoying a calm evening while sipping a beverage.

In the photo, she is seen in a comfy yellow shirt with her hair tied in a bun, looking away from the camera.

She credited her husband Saif for the picture and wrote, "SAK."

Just a couple of days back, she shared a sun-kissed picture from her getaway.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kareena shared a series of pictures where she looked stunning.

In the first photo, she appeared radiant under the Sun, wearing black sunglasses with her hair flowing freely. She sported a white swim set paired with linen pants.

Another picture showed her posing in front of a mirror in her beach attire, captioned 'The Italian selfie'. Fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses of her beach adventures.

As per the latest buzz, Kareena and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source said.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor