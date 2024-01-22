Saif Ali Khan undergoes tricep surgery, thanks well-wishers for their concern

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Actor Saif Ali Khan recently underwent tricep surgery for an old injury that he sustained while performing an action sequence for his latest film.

Sharing an update about his health, Saif in an official statement said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

On the big screen, Saif was last seen in 'Adipurush', in which he essayed the role of Ravana. In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhavi Kapoor in 'Devara'. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

