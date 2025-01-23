Saif Ali Khan’s attacker a Bangladeshi national, cops find ‘clinching’ evidence

Mumbai, Jan 23 Days after the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed and grievously wounded in a knife attack at his residence, the Mumbai Police is believed to have laid its hands on ‘clinching’ evidence regarding the identity and nationality of the criminal.

The police teams investigating the case on Friday accessed a crucial document which proves the Bangladeshi origin of the accused Mohammad Shahzad.

The Bangladeshi ID and driving licence accessed by the Mumbai Crime Branch shows his name as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad. His father’s name is Mohammad Ruhul Amin and he is a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, according to the document.

The attacker had sneaked into the Bollywood actor’s house apparently with a motive to steal but as he was confronted by the actor, it turned into a bloody affair.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police said in a press conference that he is a Bangladeshi national and had changed his name after entering India illegally. He came to Mumbai about six months ago and was living with a changed identity of Vijay Das.

On January 16, the alleged burglar attacked the actor Saif Ali Khan with a knife.

On January 19, he was arrested from Thane in the early hours.

Police have so far interrogated more than 50 people in the case. About 35 teams were formed to nab the accused.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra locality during an attempted robbery. He sustained multiple stab wounds and underwent two surgeries at the Lilavati hospital.

The attacker had told the police that he stabbed the actor in the back multiple times to free himself from the actor’s grip.

On Thursday, Mohd Shehzad’s father also opened up on his son’s insane act and informed that he had left Bangladesh in April this year, in search of a better job as he felt his future was bleak in his village.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor