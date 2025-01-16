Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Allegedly Connected to Maid Who Allowed Entry, Says Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police revealed that the individual who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan is allegedly related to one of the housemaids, who reportedly permitted him entry into the actor's residence. The maid in question is currently being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation. According to preliminary findings, the police suspect that the attacker used his connection with the maid to gain access to the premises. Authorities are exploring how the incident unfolded and whether the maid knowingly facilitated the entry or was unaware of the attacker’s intentions.

Mumbai: A video from inside Saif Ali Khan's building emerged, capturing moments before last night's incident pic.twitter.com/RL4xRM1Bqa — IANS (@ians_india) January 16, 2025

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Rushed Injured Actor To Lilavati Hospital At 3am

The accused was locked in one of the rooms, but managed to escape from there. Along with local police, Mumbai Crime Branch has launched a probe into the case and CCTV footage is being examined. Khan sustained six stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back—one dangerously close to his spine—and a minor injury on his neck. The incident happened at around 2:30 am when Khan along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members were asleep. According to sources, police are interrogating three employees working at Saif Ali Khan's house. An employee working at Mr Khan's house was also injured in the incident. The Mumbai Crime Branch has been entrusted with the responsibility of a parallel investigation. Seven teams have been formed to search for the suspect.

Actor Jr NTR and director Kunal Kohli have expressed concern over the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan and wished speedy recovery to the actor who is undergoing treatment at the Lilavati Hospital. Mr Kohli said the incident is shocking and it was very brave of the actor to fight back. He questioned how an intruder could enter the high-profile building, emphasising the need to consider security upgrades for celebrities.

