Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case: AICWA demands strict investigation

Mumbai, Jan 16 After the news about Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan sustaining injury due to stabbing started doing the rounds, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly demands a thorough investigation into this attack.

A statement from the President of AICWA Suresh Shyamlal Gupta read: “The shocking attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan following an alleged robbery attempt at his residence has created an atmosphere of fear within the industry. This incident comes shortly after the tragic murder of Baba Siddiqui, further escalating concerns about targeted crimes against high-profile individuals in Mumbai.”

The statement mentioned that the AICWA “strongly” demands a thorough investigation into this attack.

“It is imperative to uncover whether this was merely a robbery gone wrong or a premeditated act designed to instill fear in Bollywood, potentially paving the way for extortion on a larger scale. The possibility of such sinister motives cannot be ignored and must be probed extensively.”

“Mumbai, regarded as the nation’s cultural and entertainment hub, is witnessing alarming incidents of violence in VVIP areas, raising serious questions about law and order. The government and law enforcement agencies must address this growing threat and ensure the safety of Bollywood personalities, who are integral to the nation’s cultural and economic identity.”

“AICWA urges Maharashtra’s Honourable Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to take decisive and immediate action.”

“We demand the arrest of those responsible for this attack on Saif Ali Khan and a high-level investigation into whether this was an isolated incident or part of a larger, orchestrated effort to create chaos and intimidation within the film industry.”

The statement further shared that the government must not only apprehend the culprits but also implement robust security measures to protect Bollywood celebrities and their families from such threats.

“It is the duty of the administration to safeguard those who contribute immensely to the nation’s image and prosperity.”

“AICWA stands united with Saif Ali Khan, his family, and the Bollywood fraternity. We will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the peace and safety of the industry. It is time for the authorities to act decisively and restore faith in Mumbai’s security.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor