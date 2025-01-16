Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted at Lilavati hospital

Mumbai, Jan 16 Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently visited the Lilavati hospital to check on Saif Ali Khan, who was reportedly stabbed during an attempted robbery. The clip of the Bollywood couple from the hospital is doing rounds on social media.

Before this, Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan, and son Ibrahim Ali Khan were also spotted at the Lilavati Hospital as they came to see the actor.

Saif Ali Kha was taken to the Lilavati Hospital by a member of his domestic staff. However, previously the reports suggested that his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to the hospital. A source was quoted saying, “Neither Ibrahim nor Taimur. House help took the actor to hospital in an auto-rickshaw”.

Going by the reports, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house. The 'Vikram Vedha' actor sustained 6 wounds, out of which 2 are near his spine.

Doctor Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgery revealed, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well”.

Saif Ali Khan's team released a statement sharing that the actor is finally out of danger after undergoing surgery. The statement went like this, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident."

The unfortunate incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly got into the home and attacked their house help. Woken up by the commotion, Saif Ali Khan got injured while defending the help.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also at home along with other members of the family at the time of the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor