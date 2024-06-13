Saif, Kareena make stylish appearance with their sons Taimur, Jeh at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with their sons Taimur and Jeh caught the attention of shutterbugs with their stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport on Thursday early morning.

The lovebirds arrived together at the airport with their kids and interestingly, they twinned in white for the journey which looked like the Pataudi family was headed for a vacation.

In the videos captured by Mumbai paps, Kareena can be seen wearing a white colour tee that she paired with a green oversized jacket and denim.

Saif on the other hand kept it comfy. He opted for a white t-shirt, denim and a cap.

Entering the airport, Kareena was seen holding Jeh's hand, while Taimur and Saif were seen walking in front.

Saif also greeted and waved at the paps.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

'Singham Again' is scheduled for a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

Saif, on the other hand, after gap of nearly seventeen years, he and Siddharth Anand are coming up with new film 'Jewel Thief'.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner, Marflix Pictures, alongside producer Mamta Anand, with Robbie Grewal directing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor