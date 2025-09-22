Saif's sister Saba Pataudi pens an emotional note on father Late Mansoor Ali Khan's death anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 22 Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi reminisced about her moments with her late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on account of his death anniversary on the 22nd of September.

The elder daughter of Pataudi took to her social media account in sharing a carousel post featuring an umpteen number of pictures of her father.

She penned down a beautiful note that read, “MY Abba! In my heart Always n forever. Remembering you...today and can't believe the years gone by. I can feel your presence watching over me, guiding and protective. Love you. Miss you.”

She further wrote, “Qu'ran khwani and sadqa in your honor. Its a ritual I will always do. You made me mutawalli. I am blessed to follow in your footsteps. And make you proud! We have done a lot of work and been awarded the 1st prize for our efforts and contributions. You'd be happy to see that and know very chuffed too. #mansuralikhan #pataudi #my #father @auqafeshahi.”

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s younger daughter and actress Soha Ali Khan too took to her social media account to share a few pictures and videos of her late father on his death anniversary. She wrote, “Today and always My Abba.” Soha in the main picture was seen sharing a heartfelt note honouring the impact and presence of her father in her life. In one of the photographs shared by Soha, the actress was seen seated beside a photo frame of her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, with a candle and flowers placed near the portrait.

For the uninitiated, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the legendary cricketer, passed away on the 22nd of September, 2011, following a lung infection and respiratory failure. The cricketer was 70 when he breathed his last. Bollywood actress and his daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen standing strong with the Pataudi family during their times of distress. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan got married the following year, in October 2012.

