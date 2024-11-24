Saira Banu breaks silence on separation with "gem" AR Rahman, asks people not to "tarnish" his image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Saira Banu, who recently announced her separation from her husband, music composer AR Rahman, reflected on her health and their relationship in a voice note and shared that she has been "physically unwell for the last couple of months" and decided to "take a break from AR" to focus on her treatment in Mumbai.

In the voice note, which was shared by her advocate Vandana Shah, Saira praised AR Rahman and asked people not to tarnish his name.

"This is Saira Rahman here. I'm currently in Bombay. I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world," said Saira in the voice note.

Explaining her decision to leave Chennai, Saira said, "Yes, it's it's just because of, my health issues I had to leave Chennai because I knew if I'm not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Saira is. And I've come here to Bombay. I'm going ahead with my treatment, and this wouldn't have been possible with AR's busy schedule in Chennai, and I didn't want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him."

"But he's an amazing human being. And all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. He is not linked with, I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless. And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment, not announced officially anything yet," Saira further added.

Concluding the note, she said, "I'll be coming back to Chennai soon, but I have to complete my treatment and then come. Okay? So, I request you to kindly stop tarnishing his name, which is absolutely rubbish. And, like I said, he's a gem of a person. Thank you."

The news of Rahman and Saira's separation was initially shared through a joint statement issued by Saira's lawyer, Vandana.

The couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship.

"On behalf and instruction of Mrs. Saira and her husband renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways," a part of the statement read.

"After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs. Saira and her husband Mr. A R. Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony," it further read.

The composer too shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans.

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three childrenKhatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor