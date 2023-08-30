Saira Banu cherishes sibling connection between Dilip Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi commemorates the connection of love and friendship between siblings.

Sharing the warm memory between Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, actor Saira Banu has taken to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the duo.

She captioned the post, "The Kohinoor of Indian Cinema Dilip Sahib and the nightingale of the Music Industry of India Lata Mangeshkar held a connection beyond the dazzle of their stupendous stardom. They shared the bond of a brother and sister. In those golden quiet bygone days this legendary twosome found it comfortable to travel from their homes to their work spots in local trains which are also known as the life-line of this marvellous city Mumbai.”

She added, “It was during this travelling time that they shared their thoughts, experiences, and sought each other’s advice. It was at one such journey that Sahib guided Lataji on how much the heart of Urdu lies in its flawless pronunciation and how something as simple as a Nukta adds a beautiful addition to words. Sahib emphasised that one must own the spoken languages with mastery. Lataji, an obedient sister in every sense, worked upon his advice and sought an Urdu tutor’s assistance. Since then, the world bore witness to her flawless pronunciation in her songs.”

She stated that on this day, she would drive down from her home and tie the Rakhi.

She contined, “Despite being busy with work or travel or any personal commitments, they both would find a way to meet each other on Rakshabandhan and Lataji would tie the sacred Rakhi on Sahib’s hand. To my delight they both unfailingly followed this ritual year after year and I in return to this beautiful gesture sent her a brocade sari to her taste each time!”

“Dilip Sahib bestowed upon her the honour of being introduced at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London where the echoes of the first Indian concert resounded. With utmost simplicity he called her on the stage , implicit charm. “Ye meri choti si behen bohat mukhtasar si, main inhein introduce karne aaya hoon”. The audience roared with appreciation. Thousands of long playing records were made and sold to the public of this same function. Many years later he introduced her again similarly at the London Palladium.”

Saira Banu shared how they stood by one another throughout their lives.

“This bond of brother and sister remained until the very end, in sickness and in health. She often came to our home to visit Sahib and they ate lunch or dinner together. The very last time that she came here she lovingly fed him with her own hands and they made such a loving picture together. Such was the love they shared…monumental,” she concluded.

Since her debut on Instagram, Saira Banu has been sharing pictures and anecdotes about herself and her late husband Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar in 1966 and fans and supporters have always looked up to their 55 years of marriage as an eternal love story and have showered their love and blessings.

Bharat Ratan awardee Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 years. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened.

