Saira Banu: May this Eid inspire us to cultivate empathy, extend kindness to those in need

Mumbai, June 7 On the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday, veteran Bollywood star Saira Banu urged everyone to look within, let go of ego or desires, and reconnect with faith, empathy, and unity.

Saira took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos featuring her and her late iconic star husband Dilip Kumar. The clips also featured Bollywood personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Subhash Ghai, Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor among many other stars from what seems to be Eid celebrations.

“As the blessed days of Dhul Hijjah grace us once more, my heart reconnects with memories and reflections of what this time truly means to a devotee. Eid ul-Adha the Festival of Sacrifice is not merely a ritualistic observance, but a profound reminder of faith, humility, and the truth that we, as humans, must choose compassion… even when it’s difficult...especially when it’s difficult,” Saira wrote.

She said that in earlier times, the charm of her and Dilip Kumar’s “ home felt different”.

“The air would be scented with the aroma of festive delicacies, the chorus of prayers coming through the walls, and laughter shared with friends and family filling every corner. In today’s world, where material pursuits often overshadow spiritual fulfillment, the story of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismail calls us back to the essence of selfless devotion,” she wrote.

Saira added: “Their story teaches us that true sacrifice lies not in the act itself, but in the intention, the willingness to submit wholeheartedly to the Divine will. Let us, therefore, take a moment to introspect and identify our own ‘Ismail’ be it our pride, our attachments, or our desires and strive to turn them into the pursuit of a higher purpose.”

The veteran actress urged: “May this Eid inspire us to cultivate empathy, extend kindness to those in need, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood that unite us all. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid ul-Adha. May your sacrifices be accepted, your prayers answered, and your hearts filled with peace and joy.”

