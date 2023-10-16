Saira Banu pens heartfelt note on Hema Malini's birthday, calls her 'Admiration for many'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Veteran actor Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note on Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini's birthday.

On Monday, Saira took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with Hema and Late veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

She wrote a long note which read, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, @dreamgirlhemamalini! Your grace and elegance have long been a source of admiration for many, and I'm grateful that our families have shared a profound bond over the years."

She also told her story about her meeting with Hema.

"On this very day, I can't help but reflect on the year 1966 when we first crossed paths on the sets of "Diwana". It was there that I had the pleasure of being introduced to you by the legendary Raj Kapoorji, and ever since that moment, I've held a profound affection for you, both as an artist and as a person. The exemplary life you have led is nothing short of inspiring," she added.

She concluded, "I absolutely adore you for the consistent warmth and kindness you've extended to me over the years, be it through our meetings or the continuous flow of heartfelt messages. Sending you lots of warmth and wishes!"

In the picture, Hema, Dilip and Saira posed and smiled for the camera. While Dilip Kumar was seen in white ethnic wear. Saira wore a white and pink suit and Hema chose to wear a green saree with heavy border embroidery.

Hema's daughter and actor Esha Deol also extended her wishes to mother Hema with a couple of adorable pictures.

She wrote, "Happy birthday mamma. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse..

She concluded, "A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on ... you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini .. stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Hema is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. The Padma Shri awardee is best known for her works in Bollywood films like 'Dream Girl', 'Sholay', 'Sapno Ka Saudagar', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Satte Pe Satta' among others.

