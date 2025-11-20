Saira Banu recalls a touching memory of late Kamini Kaushal from 'Purab Aur Paschim' reflecting on the latter's kindness

Mumbai, Nov 14 Veteran actress Saira Banu took to her social media account to share an unknown story of her and the late veteran Kamini Kaushal, who passed away recently.

The actress shared a carousel post featuring a still of herself with Kamini Kuahsal from their movie and also Kaushal’s pictures with the late superstar Dilip Kumarr from their movies together. The actress also shared an anecdote of Kamini Kaushal’s kindness and warmth while they were filming together for the superhit movie Purab aur Paschim.

Sharing a story, Saira wrote, “We worked together in Purab Aur Paschim, and it was during that film that one of my fondest memories with her took place.” Elaborating on the scene, Banu revealed, “There was a scene where Preeti, a westernised girl, visits a temple on the occasion of Nag Panchami and sees a snake. As per the character requirement, I was supposed to look western and wear pointy high heels, and in this particular scene, I had to run along a muddy path…”

She added, “Manoj (Kumar) ji, with great concern, asked, “Saira, how will you run in these high heels?” And in that moment, Uma Ji quietly slipped her own flats toward me and said with a soft laugh, “Yeh pehen lo, zyada aasaan rahega. (Wear these; it will be easy for you.)” To my surprise, those flats fit me perfectly well.” Saira added, “Later, we had a hearty laugh about it as if it were my own pair of shoes. I also remember how, when my engagement to Dilip Sahib was announced, she was kind enough to call and congratulate me, ensuring she personally conveyed her happiness to me on the occasion.”

The veteran actress recollected another fond yet recent memory of the late star. Sharing the same, she wrote, “A few months ago, I came across a video of her dancing. There she was, still so light on her feet, moving with such grace. I remember smiling and thinking to myself, “I should call her…” I tried to reach out, and though I could not speak to her, I did speak with her daughter-in-law, who was more than happy to chat with me.”

The actress further penned her emotional state of mind over Kamini Kaushal’s passing away. Ban wrote, “ Today, as I think of her, I find no grand words but remembrance for a woman who carried dignity around her shoulders. May we remember her not only for the films she graced but also for the dignity, gentleness, and cultured brilliance she gifted to this world.”

For the uninitiated, Kamini Kaushal passed away on November 14 at the age of 98, following age-related issues. The actress was said to be a superstar actress of her younger times in Bollywood.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor