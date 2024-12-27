Saira Banu reflects on Dr Manmohan Singh's legacy of wisdom and humility

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Veteran actress Saira Banu has expressed her deep sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, sharing a poignant tribute to the late statesman.

In her tribute, Banu recalled a personal encounter with Dr Manmohan Singh, alongside her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saira Banu posted a throwback photograph of herself, Dilip Kumar, and Dr Manmohan Singh, with a heartfelt message that highlighted the former Prime Minister's dignified presence and unmatched humility.

"The silence of loss speaks louder than words today," Banu wrote, adding "Dr. Manmohan Singh, a statesman whose dignity and commitment to public service defined an era, has left us. His legacy is etched in the annals of Indian history, an ode to wisdom, resilience, and belief in the power of inclusive growth."

In her emotional message, Banu fondly recalled an interaction with Dr Singh, describing a touching moment from their meeting.

"I vividly recall a chance encounter with Dr Singh, alongside Dilip Sahib and Sultan Bhai. As Dilip Sahib stepped out of the car, I was astonished to see the former Prime Minister himself, with a gentle smile, approaching to welcome him personally," she shared.

The veteran actress further recounted the warm gesture of Dr Singh when he personally offered his seat to Dilip Kumar.

"Later when we entered his chamber, there was only one chair around a small table that we could see in the pictures. Without a moment's hesitation, Dr Singh stepped aside, picked up another chair, and graciously offered it to Dilip Sahib. This simple act, this quiet gesture of respect, spoke volumes about the man," she wrote.

Saira Banu's tribute also reflected on Dr Singh's enduring qualities of humility and wisdom.

"Today, as the nation mourns his passing, we mourn the loss of a reflection of humility, wisdom, and the finest of human manners," she wrote, adding, "May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, served two terms as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

His leadership during critical periods of economic reforms and his steady hand in global challenges earned him respect both within India and internationally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his respects to Dr Singh, acknowledging his immense contribution to India's growth.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his condolences, writing, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years."

PM Modi also remembered the close working relationship he had with Dr Singh, especially during their time as Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible," he added.

Dr Manmohan Singh's legacy, particularly his role in economic liberalization and key reforms during his tenure continues to influence India's political and economic landscape.

He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA's defeat in the general elections.

