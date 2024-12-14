Saira Banu remembers Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s friendship on ‘Aawara’ actor’s centenary

Mumbai, Dec 14 Veteran actress Saira Banu is remembering Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor on his centenary. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video revisiting her memories of Raj Kapoor’s friendship with her husband Dilip Kumar.

The video shows the two gentlemen sharing light-hearted moments, playing cricket, and acting goofy with each other.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Raj Kapoor, the showman, the dreamer, the eternal storyteller, was once a boy roaming through the busy yet peaceful lanes of Peshawar. And I would say that it was no coincidence that two of the greatest legends, Sahib and Raj Ji, both hailed from Peshawar”.

She further shared that while many people in the industry and the admirers of their work thought them to be professional rivals, they were actually childhood friends hailing from the soil of Peshawar.

She further mentioned, “They shared more than just a city, they shared a friendship so profound it transcended decades, fame, and even the barriers of life itself. Their bond was born in the streets of their hometown, strengthened in the whirlwind of Mumbai, and immortalized on the grand stage of life. But beyond the glitz and glamour, they were just two men who found joy in each other’s company. Their shared love for cricket brought them together as boys at heart, laughing and cheering under the sun. Their compassion united them as they worked side by side for causes greater than themselves, raising funds, and rallying hope in difficult times”.

She continued, “Raj Ji, with his playful wit, often teased Sahib, urging him to marry. ‘Shaadi kyun nahi karta, yaar?’ he’d ask, grinning. ‘Jis din tu shaadi karega, ghutno ke bal chal ke aunga tere paas’. And when that day came when Sahib married me Raj Ji, true to his word, knelt before him and laughed, ‘See, I told you! Thank you for finally letting me do this’”.

She shared that when Raj Kapoor was in a hospital bed after a cardiac arrest, Dilip Kumar, who was abroad, rushed back the moment he heard.

“Standing by his motionless friend, he whispered through his tears, “Raj, wake up! I’ve brought the ‘khushboo’ of Chapli Kebabs. Let’s walk through the bazaar, like we used to eating kebabs, laughing, and reminiscing. Bas ab acting mat kar; take me back to Peshawar.” His voice broke, his heart shattered, and in that silent room, the depth of their love echoed louder than words ever could, she added.

