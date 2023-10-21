Saira Banu remembers Shammi Kapoor on his 92nd birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Veteran Bollywood star Saira Banu on Saturday remembered actor Shammi Kapoor on his 92nd birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Saira shared a post on her stories and wrote, "Remembering the dashing Shammi Kapoor on his Birth Anniversary!"

Beginning with how they met, she wrote, "Our journey commenced with 'Junglee' back in 1961, and the memories of that time hold a special place in my heart. The Kapoor family has always been close to Dilip Sahib and me."

She also wrote about the kind of person Shammi Kapoor was off-screen and wrote "Shammi Kapoor's vivacity and vibrancy had the unique ability to infuse life into any gathering. His zest for life was inspiring enough to brighten up the lives and those fortunate enough to know him."

Promising to share more stories about her camaraderie with the yesteryear actor, she concluded, "His craft, artistry, and legacy will be etched in all our hearts forever. In the coming days, I will be sharing heartening anecdotes about Shammiji in a segment dedicated to 'JUNGLEE'."

Born as Shamsher Raj Kapoor, marked his Bollywood debut with the 1953 film 'Jeevan Jyoti' and was later on seen in several hit films like 'Junglee', 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Brahmachari', 'An Evening in Paris', 'Teesri Manzil' and many more.

Throughout his career, he ruled the hearts of the fans with his electrifying dance moves, charming looks and enjoyed a massive fan following.

