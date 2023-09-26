Saira Banu shares funny moments of Dev Anand from sets of ‘Pyar Mohabbat’ on his 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : On the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Dev Anand, Saira Banu penned a heartwarming note and shared some interesting moments.

Taking to Instagram, Saira Banu dropped throwback pictures and clips of her and Dev Anand from one of their films.

Banu revealed how her mother and actress Naseem Banu, was offered roles in Dev Anand's films ‘CID’ and ‘Kaala Pani’ but she had to decline due to other commitments.

The note read, “Happy 100th Birthday !In the 1955 film “C.I.D" Dev Saab wanted to cast my mother Naseemji but at that time Sultan bhai and I were schooling in London and she had to be there with us, so she declined. Shakilaji did the same role. A similar thing happened in the 1958 film “KAALA PAANI” where Naseemji’s role was then played by Nalini Jaywant. Sahib had described her as the “Greatest Actress” he ever worked with”. We the family knew Dev Saab as an effervescent and friendly guy who loved all of us, be it Sahib, Naseemji, and myself. His favourite punch line was “Hey”! We must meet” but that happened infrequently.”

The veteran actress also shared how Dev Saab was shy, withdrawn during shooting of ‘Pyar Mohabbat’ on board songs, romantic and comedy scenes with a houseful of foreigner Tourist.

“For Shankar Mukerji’s “PYAAR MOHABBAT” Saab and I were filming on a huge ship from Bombay to Aden, shooting on board songs, romantic and comedy scenes with a houseful of foreigner Tourist laden Europeans. The journey was for a couple of days and we were to finish our work in that time. Now, would you believe it, he was so withdrawn of this crowd of foreigners that on the first day he wanted to get accustomed to the idea of them being out there,” Banu continued.

She added, “He was a shy, withdrawn person Dev Saab, he felt he had to get used to the faces of the crowd before starting the work. “Shankar I have to relax and get used to the faces of these foreigners!” The next day Shankarji and I ventured into his cabin and talked to him. I said, look you have to pick me up and throw me into the swimming pool and times running out soon, the ship will land at Aden in a days time and we must pack up! I got him out and it was smooth sailing since then.”

Banu stated, “Fortunately Dev Saab would always forward a role to me in his film, one good example was “GUIDE” for which Ted Danielwski came to my mother’s Nepean Sea Road House at ‘Sea Belle’ to ask me for the film. At that time I was to do Mehboob Khan’s ‘HABBA KHATOON” , the story of the Kashmiri poetess and the role of Yusuf Chak, the Kashmiri prince was to be played by Sahib. This was my priority and so I had to decline “GUIDE”. I am happy about this because I feel I would have been too young to do this role. Similarly I could not do “TEEN DEVIYAAN” or “JEWEL THIEF. Now, there's another funny incident with Dev Saab, I will write about it tomorrow.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered the iconic actor.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi dropped a couple of pictures with the late veteran star and wrote, “Dev Anand Ji is remembered as an evergreen icon. His flair for storytelling and passion for cinema were unmatched. His films not only entertained but also reflected the changing society and aspirations of India. His timeless performances continue to influence generations. Remembering him on his 100th birth anniversary.”

Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, and is considered one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood film industry.

In a career spanning almost six decades, the actor created a mark with his roles in films like 'Guide,' 'Taxi Driver,' 'Jewel Thief' and 'CID'.

He broke new grounds, playing a smuggler in 'Jaal,' absconding gang member in 'Dushman,' black marketeer in 'Kalabazaar' and a murderer in 'Bombay Ka Babu.

Besides being an actor, he was also a writer, director, and producer known for his work in Hindi cinema.

The late actor who received India's third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan took his last breath in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London at the age of 88 on December 3, 2011 (4 December 2011 I.S.T.).

