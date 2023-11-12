Saira Banu shares throwback picture with Dilip Kumar on Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Veteran Bollywood star Saira Banu recalled celebrating Diwali with legendary actor Dilip Kumar and shared a throwback picture with him.

She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "In the glittering radiance of Diwali, a Festival of Lights and Diyas that holds profound significance for our country, we find ourselves immersed in a shared celebration. It's all about the lights, the resonating echoes of crackers, and the exchange of good wishes disguised in gifts and sweets depict a vivid picture of collective jubilation. It is within this sacred ambiance that we find not only a celebration of the external but a reflection of our shared internal victories."

"As we traverse the path of Diwali, symbolizing the victory of good over evil just as the flickering diya prevails over the darkness, I hope that our collective spirit brightens the shadows cast by life's trials and tribulations," added Banu. '

She shared her best wishes for fans and mentioned, "My sincere wish is for every challenging moment to transform into an epoch of prosperity, resilience, and goodness for each one of us. May this Diwali, beyond its vibrant exterior, kindle the flames of introspection and self-discovery. May the light we emanate be a beacon of hope, not just for ourselves but for those whose lives we touch."

Concluding her post, she wrote, "I wish you all a very happy "DIWALI" Let us not only celebrate the festival but also the enduring spirit that connects us all! #HappyDiwali"

On the work front, Saira Banu made her acting debut in 1961 with 'Junglee' opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. She received three more Best Actress nominations for 'Shagird' (1967), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Sagina' (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including 'Bluff Master' (1963), 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' (1964), 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman' (1968), 'Padosan' (1968), 'Victoria No. 203' (1972), 'Hera Pheri' (1976) and 'Bairaag' (1976).

