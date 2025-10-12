"Saira ji thought I was worthy enough," says SRK as he accepts Cine Icon Award for Dilip Kumar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 12 : The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025, in collaboration with Gujarat Tourism, paid a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar by posthumously awarding him the Cine Icon Award on Saturday night.

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan presented the award on stage in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. Although Saira Banu, the late actor's wife, could not attend the event, she made a special request for Shah Rukh Khan to accept the honor on her behalf.

Fulfilling her wish, SRK, who was always very close to Kumar, accepted the award with deep respect and emotion. Before receiving the trophy, he bowed down and touched Jaya Bachchan's feet.

Speaking on stage, the actor recalled his first meeting with the legendary couple, sharing a memory close to his heart.

"I fully respect and understand this amazing privilege that Saira ji thought I was worthy enough to accept the award on Dilip Sahab's behalf. When I first came to Mumbai, Dilip Sahab and Saira ji had invited me to their home. Dilip Sahab placed his hand on my head and said, 'Saira, if we had a son, he would have been like this.' That was his greatness, and that was Saira ji's love. But when he placed his hand on my head, I considered it a blessing for life. Whatever I have done till today, I have done thinking of and believing in that blessing. It's because of that blessing," he said.

Dilip Kumar's career spanned over five decades, during which he played the lead role in about 60 films. He is not only remembered for his stellar performances but also for the grace and dignity with which he carried himself both on and off the screen. The Tragedy King's cinematic legacy continues to influence and inspire generations of actors and filmmakers. From his groundbreaking roles in tragedy to his versatility across genres, he made an immense contribution to Indian cinema. Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event was presented to Zeenat Aman and was given posthumously to Shyam Benegal.

