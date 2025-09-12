‘Saiyaara’ actor Shaan R. Grover opens up about keeping Shah Rukh Khan’s jacket as a symbol of inspiration

Mumbai, Sep 12 ‘Saiyaara’ actor Shaan R. Grover has opened up about the special connection he feels with Shah Rukh Khan’s jacket from “Jab Tak Hai Jaan.”

He revealed that owning the iconic piece is more than just memorabilia—it serves as a source of inspiration for him in his acting journey. Recalling the time, Shaan revealed, “When I was working in casting at YRF, I ended up with this black leather jacket from SRK’s film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. I still have it with me. Every time I look at it, I remember my early days of struggle and how I wanted to become an actor. For me, it’s not just a jacket, it’s a memory and an inspiration. Like every actor, I dream that someday I’ll get to share screen space with him.”

The actor also revealed that even before he stepped in front of the camera, he was busy working behind the scenes in casting. It was during this period that he encountered a memorable keepsake—a jacket that once belonged to Shah Rukh Khan from one of his projects. What could have been a fleeting memory instead became a cherished possession that Shaan continues to treasure.

Shaan also shared an interesting anecdote from the shooting of his film "Saiyaara." He revealed while filming Mohit Suri’s romantic drama at YRF, he discovered that he was just a few doors down from SRK himself. His room was located only two doors away from Shah Rukh Khan’s. For Shaan, it was a full-circle moment — from cherishing a jacket from Jab Tak Hai Jaan to now working under the same roof where the actor has left his mark.

Shaan R. Grover rose to prominence with “Saiyaara” where he portrayed a compelling character as the ex-boyfriend with a darker edge. A Delhi native, Shaan began his journey behind the camera, working as an assistant director on “Sanam Teri Kasam,” before training as an actor under casting director Shanoo Sharma.

He has since appeared in several digital projects, including the Netflix film “Nobleman” and web series like “Roohaniyat,” “Leaked,” and “Dus June Ki Raat.”

