‘Saiyaara’ actress Aneet Padda pens note on love, fear, creating with purpose

Mumbai, Aug 7 Actress Aneet Padda has penned a heartwarming note to showcase her love for the response she has got for her work in “Saiyaara” and promised to keep giving back through her work, even if imperfectly, as long as it brings emotion to others.

Aneet took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself from the film, directed by Mohit Suri.

She wrote in the caption section: “The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don’t know you. But I know that I love you. All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back.”

The actress said that she’s “scared of what’s next, scared I won’t be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I’ll put it out there.”

She added: “If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you’d forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone - then maybe that’s what I’m here for. And I’ll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I’ve got. Because I love you.”

Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama film which also stars debutant Ahaan Panday. The film follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poet.

Aneet’s next streaming project, titled ‘Nyaya’, is directed by Nitya Mehra and her husband Karan Kapadia. ‘Nyaya’ was shot before Aneet signed ‘Saiyaara’.

A trade source said, “Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed ‘Saiyaara’ and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward. A girl who is delivering probably a INR 400 crore hit in theatres, is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, will be preserved for theatricals”.

“There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity”, the source added.

