Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Starrer Inches Towards ₹50 Crore in 2 Days

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has taken the box office by storm, turning into a surprise sensation that few predicted. Headlined by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic drama has stunned trade analysts and audiences alike. On its opening day alone, the film earned a staggering ₹21 crore, followed by ₹24 crore on Saturday, bringing its domestic total to ₹45 crore within just two days. With such an impressive trajectory, Saiyaara is expected to surpass the ₹50 crore mark by the end of its debut weekend. Its early numbers are rewriting the rules for debutant-led cinema in India.

What sets Saiyaara apart is its dominance over films driven by seasoned stars. It has eclipsed Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, and Kajol’s Maa in terms of both box office and audience reception. Even special re-releases of beloved romantic classics like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Sanam Teri Kasam have failed to replicate the pull that Saiyaara commands. The verdict from the audience is loud and clear: romance is making a big-screen resurgence, and Gen Z is leading the charge, flocking to theatres to watch a love story told with fresh energy and emotion.

Remarkably, Saiyaara’s triumph has come without any major pre-release publicity. Mohit Suri deliberately avoided revealing the lead pair until the film’s release, a strategy he previously used for Aashiqui 2. That calculated risk has worked wonders once again. Aneet Padda, known for her powerful role in Big Girls Don’t Cry, has received widespread praise for her layered performance, while Ahaan Panday is being hailed as a promising newcomer. The film recorded a 51.24% occupancy rate for Hindi shows on Saturday, indicating not just early curiosity but a sustained interest from viewers.

In an industry where even star kids struggle to secure a strong opening, Saiyaara stands as an exception. Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyaapa managed just ₹6.8 crore in total, and even Alia Bhatt’s much-hyped Jigra opened at a comparatively lower ₹30 crore in two days. Despite lacking a well-known cast or heavy marketing, Saiyaara has resonated deeply with viewers, driven purely by its emotional storytelling and memorable music. Supported by Yash Raj Films and amplified by strong word-of-mouth, it has become the love story the industry didn’t expect—but audiences desperately wanted.