Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Cr On Day 18

Saiyaara is currently ruling on the box office with amazing story line and impressive acting by both newcomers Ahaan panday and Aneet Padda. The film crossed 20 cr in first day of release and has soared past the Rs 500 cr mark in just three weeks. YRF shared this amazing news on Instagram and wrote, That Saiyaara found home in your hearts and we couldn't be more thankful.

According to reports stated by YRF team Mohit Suri's musical romantic has grossed Rs 507 Cr worldwide in less than 20 days. Producer Akshaye Widhani YRF CEO, expressed gratitude to audiences for embracing "Saiyaara" as a defining love story, particularly noting the strong engagement from young viewers that defied theatrical attendance concerns.

Along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the cast includes Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Alam Khan, Shaad Randhawa, Varun Badola, Meher Acharia-Dar and Sid Makkar. Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician who meets an ambitious young woman. Their love story takes a dramatic turn when tragedy strikes. The movie explores how they overcome personal and emotional hurdles together.