Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Debut Film Opens with Rs 20 Crore

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's debut movie, Saiyaara has made a strong impression at the Indian box office with a Rs 20 crore net collection on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The movie recorded an overall 49.90 percent occupancy in Hindi-speaking regions on Friday. Morning shows saw 35.51 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 46.62 percent, evening shows 50.85 percent, and night shows 66.62 percent.

The film was released on July 18. It features newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. Saiyaara tells the story of a popular singer who falls in love with a songwriter. Despite coming from different worlds, their relationship faces challenges as feelings deepen.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. Music for the movie is composed by Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, Sachet–Parampara, Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, and Vishal Mishra.

Before its release, Saiyaara was briefly titled Aashiqui 3. In an interview, director Mohit Suri said the project was originally pitched as a sequel to the popular Aashiqui series. However, creative differences led him to develop Saiyaara as a new story.

The film has won praise for its fresh content and the performances of its debut stars. Early reviews and box office numbers suggest Saiyaara could dominate ticket windows in the days ahead.