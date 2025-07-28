Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Film Inches Closer to Rs 250 Crore Milestone

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10 Saiyaara, the romantic drama starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has continued its strong performance at the box office. On its second Sunday, the film collected Rs 30 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 247.25 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The emotional love story has now entered the Rs 200 crore club and is rapidly moving toward the Rs 250 crore mark.

The film’s box office journey has been strong since its release. In the opening weekend, Saiyaara earned Rs 21.5 crore on Friday. It collected Rs 26 crore on Saturday and Rs 35.75 crore on Sunday. The film continued to perform well on weekdays. It made Rs 24 crore on Monday, Rs 25 crore on Tuesday, Rs 21.5 crore on Wednesday and Rs 19 crore on Thursday. With this, the total collection for Week 1 reached Rs 172.75 crore. In the second week, the film made Rs 18 crore on Friday. It earned Rs 26.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 30 crore on Sunday.

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 to 67 crore. It has already surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark and is now heading towards the Rs 250 crore milestone.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. Along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the cast includes Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Alam Khan, Shaad Randhawa, Varun Badola, Meher Acharia-Dar and Sid Makkar. Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician who meets an ambitious young woman. Their love story takes a dramatic turn when tragedy strikes. The movie explores how they overcome personal and emotional hurdles together.

