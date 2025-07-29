Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Mark in India

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara continued its strong box office run by collecting approximately Rs 9.50 crore (net) on its second Monday, bringing its total India collection to Rs 256.75 crore in 11 days, according to Sacnilk. The romantic film Saiyaara opened strongly with Rs 21.5 crore on Day 1. On Day 2, it collected Rs 26 crore and continued its momentum with Rs 35.75 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 24 crore on Day 4 and Rs 25 crore on Day 5. On Day 6, it brought in Rs 21.5 crore while Day 7 added another Rs 19 crore. Entering its second weekend, Saiyaara earned Rs 18 crore on Day 8 and Rs 26.5 crore on Day 9. The film saw its highest second-weekend figure on Day 10 with Rs 30 crore. However, it witnessed a dip on Day 11 with Rs 9.5 crore.

According to reports, the film recorded an overall 15.28 percent occupancy for Hindi shows on Day 11. Chennai had the highest turnout with 32.50 percent. Jaipur followed with 27.50 percent. Bengaluru saw 22 percent occupancy. NCR and Hyderabad reported 18.50 percent.

The film has earned Rs 373.7 crore worldwide by the end of its second weekend. This includes Rs 247.25 crore from India and Rs 77 crore from overseas.

Saiyaara is now the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, after Chhaava which starred Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava collected Rs 585.7 crore in India and approximately Rs 600 crore worldwide. The film also become the second highest-grossing romantic film in India, behind Kabir Singh, which collected Rs 278.8 crore.

The film has earned praise from both audiences and the film industry. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor have congratulated the debutant leads for their performances.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. Along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the cast includes Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Alam Khan, Shaad Randhawa, Varun Badola, Meher Acharia-Dar and Sid Makkar. Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician who meets an ambitious young woman. Their love story takes a dramatic turn when tragedy strikes. The movie explores how they overcome personal and emotional hurdles together.

Saiyaara Official Trailer