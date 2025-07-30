Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Worldwide

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara continues to show strong performance at the box office. Released on July 18, the film opened with Rs 21.25 crore on its first day. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days and continued its strong run through the second weekend and weekdays. The romantic musical has now crossed Rs 400 crore in global collections and has earned Rs 266.5 crore in India after 12 days in theatres. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 10 crore on Tuesday and Rs 9.25 crore on Monday. The film is now on track to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in the coming days.

Yash Raj Films shared the milestone on their official Instagram page with a celebratory poster that read, “Highest grossing love story in Indian cinema history. Rs 404 crore worldwide gross.”

According to the media reports, in its second week, the film's screen count has increased from 2,225 to 3,800 due to growing demand. Saiyaara is now the second-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025, behind Chhaava, which made Rs 615.39 crore. The film has also performed strongly in international markets. It has earned Rs 86 crore overseas, with impressive growth in North America, the UK, Australia, the Middle East and Nepal, where it has become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Some regions reportedly saw a 300 percent surge in collections during the second weekend.

The film has now surpassed the global box office collections of Kabir Singh (Rs 379 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 264 crore).

The film has earned praise from both audiences and the film industry. Celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, and Shraddha Kapoor have congratulated the debutant leads for their performances.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. Along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the cast includes Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Alam Khan, Shaad Randhawa, Varun Badola, Meher Acharia-Dar and Sid Makkar. Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician who meets an ambitious young woman. Their love story takes a dramatic turn when tragedy strikes. The movie explores how they overcome personal and emotional hurdles together.

Saiyaara Official Trailer